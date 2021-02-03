Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average is $234.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

