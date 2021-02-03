Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 95,000 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

