RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.73 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

