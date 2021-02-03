Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.85

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,039.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $862,124. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.