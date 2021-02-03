Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $6.47. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 15,391 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

