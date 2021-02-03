Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

RELL stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

