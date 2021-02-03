RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $452.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.75. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,396,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

