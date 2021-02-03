Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.30

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $15.67. Rezolute shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

