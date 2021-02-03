Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

