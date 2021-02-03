REVV Price Tops $0.0795 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, REVV has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

