Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.10

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 24613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

