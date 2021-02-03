Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,832,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,835,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 157,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

