Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

