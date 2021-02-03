Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 278 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 149,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

