Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,352 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

