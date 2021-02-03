Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $3.73 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock worth $8,361,864. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

