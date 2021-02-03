Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

