Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

