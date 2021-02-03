Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LUMN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
