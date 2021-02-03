Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

