Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 15,619 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $177,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 300,889 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

