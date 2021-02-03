Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Down to $40.16

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $38.51. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 18,050 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £446.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.55.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

