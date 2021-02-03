Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (DBAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR: DBAN):

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €41.30 ($48.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DBAN opened at €37.60 ($44.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market cap of $565.65 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

