Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinduoduo Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $182.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after acquiring an additional 807,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after acquiring an additional 492,964 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

