Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Shares Up 0.7%

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.60 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.60 ($0.53). Approximately 400,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,560,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.30 ($0.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12.

Renewi plc (RWI.L) Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi plc (RWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi plc (RWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.