Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF remained flat at $$11.62 during trading on Wednesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.