Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF remained flat at $$11.62 during trading on Wednesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.
About Renesas Electronics
