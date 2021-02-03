Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $16.26 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $24,546.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.