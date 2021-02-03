Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Shares Down 14.3%

Relevium Technologies Inc. (CVE:RLV) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 112,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,009,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,068.50.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull System brand.

