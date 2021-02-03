Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Also, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. High costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It estimates future additional pretax mortality claim costs in the range of $400 million to $600 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk.”

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,077. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.