Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

