Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $7.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $499.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $339.39 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

