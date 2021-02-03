Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.39 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

