Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.08 on Wednesday, reaching $492.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,361. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.39 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

