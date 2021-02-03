Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and $25.47 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.