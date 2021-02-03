Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Trading Up 92%

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT)’s stock price was up 92% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,141,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 687,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Reelcause Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Reelcause, Inc, a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshopÂ-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Reelcause Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reelcause and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.