Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Reed’s by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

