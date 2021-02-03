Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 750,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

