Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Shares of RRBI opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $59,616.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,575.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

