Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

