RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

RP stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

