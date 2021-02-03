Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 7,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Realogy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.