Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,831,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.3 days.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.