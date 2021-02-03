Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 747,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,889. The firm has a market cap of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 529,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

