Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 252,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock worth $99,893. 25.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 2,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,999. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

