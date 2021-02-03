Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 140,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 362,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.