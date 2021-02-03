Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 402,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 574,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

