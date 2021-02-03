Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.76.

ENB stock opened at C$44.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market cap of C$89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

