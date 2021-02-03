Raymond James Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $37.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

