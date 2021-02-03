Raymond James Comments on Spark Power Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$121.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.03 million.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

