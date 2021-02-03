Raymond James Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -334.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.