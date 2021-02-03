Raymond James Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,440.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,977.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

